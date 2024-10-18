Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Training lapses: DGCA issues notices to two senior execs of Akasa Air

Sources indicated that these pilots, who received training on unqualified simulators, may be required to undergo simulator training again

DGCA
Deepak Patel Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 8:41 PM IST
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued show cause notices to two senior executives -- Head of Training and Head of Operations -- at Akasa Air for conducting pilots' training on unqualified simulators.

These notices were issued to the two executives of the airline on October 15 for conducting pilots' “RNP approach training” on unqualified and unapproved simulators.

They have been given 14 days to submit their reply, according to documents reviewed by Business Standard. 

An RNP (required navigation performance) approach is a modern landing method where an aircraft uses advanced navigation systems like GPS to follow a precise flight path to the runway, rather than relying on ground signals. This allows the plane to land safely, even in poor weather or tricky terrain, by sticking closely to a pre-set route. It’s more efficient and can enable landings at airports that might be difficult for traditional approaches.

Sources indicated that these pilots, who received training on unqualified simulators, may be required to undergo simulator training again. Akasa Air did not respond to the newspaper's request for a statement on this matter.

The notices issued to the two executives on October 15 is not directly related to the Rs 30 lakhs penalty that was imposed by the DGCA on Akasa Air on October 17 for training lapses.

Akasa Air currently operates 922 flights per week, which is 25.3 per cent higher year-on-year, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium. The airline has a fleet of 25 planes.
First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 8:22 PM IST

