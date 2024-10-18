Training lapses: DGCA issues notices to two senior execs of Akasa Air

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued show cause notices to two senior executives -- Head of Training and Head of Operations -- at Akasa Air for conducting pilots' training on unqualified simulators.

These notices were issued to the two executives of the airline on October 15 for conducting pilots' “RNP approach training” on unqualified and unapproved simulators.

They have been given 14 days to submit their reply, according to documents reviewed by Business Standard.

An RNP (required navigation performance) approach is a modern landing method where an aircraft uses advanced navigation systems like GPS to follow a precise flight path to the runway, rather than relying on ground signals. This allows the plane to land safely, even in poor weather or tricky terrain, by sticking closely to a pre-set route. It’s more efficient and can enable landings at airports that might be difficult for traditional approaches.