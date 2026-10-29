Cyclone Arnab: Andhra CM orders fast-track relief, early compensation

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday directed officials to expedite relief operations, restore electricity, and fast-track compensation for people in areas affected by Cyclone Arnab, as the government continued relief and restoration work following the cyclone.

Reviewing the ground situation during a teleconference with district collectors and officials from various departments, the Chief Minister emphasised that relief and restoration works must continue until normalcy is achieved.

"Officials should restore electricity supply in all cyclone-affected areas and expedite compensation for those affected, while continuing relief and restoration work until normalcy returns," said Naidu in an official press release.

Officials informed the CM that a preliminary report on cyclone damage would be submitted on Thursday, it said.

Naidu directed officials to expedite damage assessments and provide compensation to affected people, excluding crop losses, as a government order on compensation had already been issued. He commended the state machinery for its proactive response during the cyclone and stressed the need to support people affected by natural disasters through effective planning and timely assistance. The Chief Minister said Rayalaseema is facing difficulties due to the impact of El Nino while other regions had been affected by Cyclone Arnab. Officials must respond effectively to both situations, he said. He noted that conditions were not favourable for sowing crops in Rayalaseema, while farmers in North Andhra, coastal districts and the Godavari river region had suffered damage to standing crops and coconut trees.

Naidu directed officials to immediately remove fallen trees on roads and clear debris accumulated due to the cyclone. He also highlighted the need to take precautions to prevent breaches in tanks and canals. The Chief Minister asked agriculture officials, scientists and students to examine the extent to which waterlogged crops could be saved and explore measures to prevent further damage. He also directed officials to assess the possibility of replanting uprooted coconut trees and other horticultural crops and implement suitable schemes to compensate affected farmers. Naidu said technology should be used to expedite crop damage assessments and ensure that relief reached affected people without delay.