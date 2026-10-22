Datanomics: Citizenship renunciations by Indians rose 57% in a decade
Indians renouncing citizenship nearly doubled between 2015 and 2022, with the US, Canada and Australia emerging as the top destinations for new citizenship
Indians renouncing citizenship nearly doubled between 2015 and 2022, with the US, Canada and Australia emerging as the top destinations for new citizenship
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First Published: Oct 22 2026 | 9:53 PM IST