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Indian Railways' coal loading rises 22.5% in October amid power demand

Indian Railways reported a rise of 87 coal rakes per day in October compared with a year earlier, as higher power demand and industrial activity drove increased coal transportation

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Indian Railways’ coal loading rises 22.5% year-on-year in October.
Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2026 | 8:52 PM IST
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At a time when coal stocks at thermal power plants have been under scrutiny, Indian Railways announced that its loading of coal increased by nearly a fourth in October over the previous year.
 
The national transporter registered 22.5 per cent growth in October up to Saturday. “Coal loading during this period increased by 87 rakes per day over October 2025, reflecting the continued efforts to ensure reliable coal supplies to thermal power plants across the country,” the Railways said.
 
During the first half (H1) of 2026-27, Indian Railways dispatched an average of 430 coal rakes per day to thermal power plants, registering a 7.1 per cent increase over the corresponding period last year, the Railways said.
 
Coal rake dispatches also increased by 14 per cent year-on-year compared with September 2025.
 
The sustained pace of coal transportation comes amid rising energy consumption and increased demand for coal-based power generation due to higher industrial production and deficient rainfall in some parts of the country, the Railways said.
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Topics :Indian Railwaycoal industryPower SectorTransportation

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First Published: Oct 22 2026 | 8:52 PM IST

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