Datanomics: Most 2026 mishaps occurred at firecracker units, not on Diwali

A 10-year-old boy died in Delhi on November 8 after a firecracker exploded in his hand. Such incidents are common during the Diwali period, but the festival of lights is not the only reason for these mishaps.

The number of firework accidents increased from 110 in 2015 to 238 in 2018, before remaining volatile during and after the Covid-19 period. In 2024, 110 such cases were recorded.

During this period, the annual number of casualties ranged from 147 to 357. More than half of the deaths recorded between 2015 and 2024 occurred in just four states: Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh.