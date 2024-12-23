Delhi's air still in 'severe' category despite light rainfall, AQI at 402

Parts of Delhi-NCR experienced light rain on Monday morning, but the air quality in the national capital remained in the ‘severe’ category, with an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 402, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). As of 8 am, AQI in major areas of Delhi was classified as “severe.”

Specific readings showed Alipur at 437 (severe), Anand Vihar at 443 (severe), Ashok Vihar at 460 (severe), and IGI Airport (T3) at 357 (poor). Data from the CPCB indicated AQI levels across the capital ranged from “very poor” to “severe.”

While the first half of December provided some respite with six days classified under the ‘moderate’ air quality category, November recorded consistently ‘poor’ or worse air quality.

Grap-IV enforced in Delhi

Delhi continues to implement Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap), which includes stringent measures to combat air pollution, such as banning construction activities and restricting the entry of non-essential polluting trucks. The Grap system categorises air quality into four stages: Stage I (poor: AQI 201–300), Stage II (very poor: AQI 301–400), Stage III (severe: AQI 401–450), and Stage IV (severe plus: AQI above 450).

Delhi weather update

Monday’s maximum temperature is projected to reach 20 degrees Celsius, with a minimum of 8 degrees Celsius. Relative humidity levels ranged between 68 per cent and 97 per cent. The national capital is expected to experience varied weather patterns along with the winter chill.

On 24 and 25 December 2024, dense fog is predicted, with maximum temperatures reaching 22 degrees Celsius and minimum temperatures dropping to 6 degrees Celsius. The IMD has issued a fog alert for this period.