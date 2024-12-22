Chhattisgarh tops among all states in forest, tree cover growth: ISFR

Chhattisgarh has emerged as the top state in the country for forest and tree cover growth.

The ‘India State of Forest Report 2023 (ISFR 2023)’, which was released on Saturday by Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav in Dehradun, said Chhattisgarh has recorded the maximum increase in forest and tree cover nationwide.

The state saw a combined growth of 683.62 sq km in forest cover, securing the topmost position in the country. It was followed by Uttar Pradesh (559 sq km), Odisha (559 sq km) and Rajasthan (394 sq km).

Chhattisgarh's total forest cover now stands at an impressive 55,811.75 sq km, which is about 44.2 per cent of the state's geographical area.

According to the report, area-wise top three states having the largest forest cover were Madhya Pradesh (77,073 sq km), Arunachal Pradesh (65,882 sq km) and Chhattisgarh (55,812 sq km).

Chhattisgarh’s principal chief conservator of forests and head of forest force V Sreenivasa Rao said the increase in forest and tree cover is a reflection of the state's consistent efforts in community-driven afforestation programmes, sustainable forestry practices, and robust forest protection measures.

Also Read

Rao said another notable achievement is the significant improvement in the state's forest composition.

The state’s very dense forest (VDF) cover has witnessed a substantial increase, rising from 7,068 sq km in 2021 to 7,416.57 sq km in 2023, reflecting an impressive growth of 348.57 sq km. Similarly, the open forest (OF) cover has expanded from 16,370 sq km to 16,411.38 sq km during the same period.

Rao said the ISFR 2023 results reaffirm the state’s commitment to balancing development with environmental conservation.

The state has also achieved the highest positive change in tree cover, with an increase of 702.75 sq km compared to ISFR 2021 followed by Rajasthan (478.26 sq km) and Uttar Pradesh (440.76 sq km).