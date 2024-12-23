Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

LIVE news updates: 3 Khalistani terrorists killed in encounter in UP's Pilibhit

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: ANI
Photo: ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2024 | 10:51 AM IST
Three Khalistani terrorists were killed in an encounter with police in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district. The three were accused of allegedly attacking a police post in Punjab's Gurdaspur district. The accused, identified as Gurwinder Singh, Virendra Singh and Jasanpreet Singh, belonged to a banned organisation named Khalistan Commando Force. 

Security personnel in Pakistan killed 11 suspected terrorists, including a commander of the banned Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), in two intelligence-based operations in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday. Among the militants killed was a commander who was leading the group. The suspected terrorists belonged to the banned extremist organisation's Hafiz Gul Bahadur group. 
Arguing that shippers are charged ridiculous fees to pass through the Panama Canal linking the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, Donald Trump suggested Sunday that his new administration could try to regain control of the Panama Canal that the United States foolishly ceded to its Central American ally. The Republican president-elect used his first major rally since winning the White House on Nov 5 to bask in his return to power as a large audience of conservatives cheered along. Addressing supporters at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest in Arizona, Trump pledged that his dream team. Cabinet would deliver a booming economy, seal U.S. borders and quickly settle wars in Israel and Ukraine. His appearance capped a four-day pep rally that drew more than 20,000 activists and projected an image of Republican cohesion despite the past week's turbulence in Washington with Trump pulling strings from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida as Congress worked to avoid a government shutdown heading into the Christmas holiday.
 

10:51 AM

News update: Hyderabad court grants bail to six accused of storming into Telugu actor Allu Arjun's house

10:28 AM

Brief traffic snarl at Marine Drive in Mumbai as Navy bus breaks down

Traffic movement slowed down briefly after a bus of the Indian Navy bus broke down at the busy Marine Drive in south Mumbai on Monday morning, police said. The bus broke down at around 9.30 am near the Marine Plaza hotel, an official said. He said traffic movement on the road was slow for sometime.

10:03 AM

Instead of Taj Mahal's replica, we offer texts of Ramayan to guests: MP CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said, now Indians don't need to have to give the Taj Mahal (replica) to foreign guests anymore instead we gift Geeta, Ramayan, Mahabharat, and the holy texts of Sanatan dharma. Yadav was speaking at Jarrapur village under Budhni Tehsil of the district when he said, "India has gained respect on international level and it feels good that we don't have to give the Taj Mahal (replica) to foreign guests anymore, we gift them the Geeta, Ramayan, Mahabharat, the holy texts of Sanatan dharma..."

9:39 AM

PM Modi pays tributes to Charan Singh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to former prime minister Charan Singh on his birth anniversary. In a post on X, Modi said Singh's dedication and spirit of service to the country will continue to inspire everyone.

9:21 AM

News updates: Truck runs over people sleeping on footpath in Pune, 3 persons killed

9:15 AM

Donald Trump threatens to try take back Panama Canal

Donald Trump suggested Sunday that his new administration could try to regain control of the Panama Canal that the United States “foolishly” ceded to its Central American ally, contending that shippers are charged “ridiculous” fees to pass through the vital transportation channel linking the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. Panama's conservative president José Raúl Mulino roundly rejected that notion as an affront to his country's sovereignty.

9:14 AM

Police claim Allu Arjun didn't leave theatre despite being told about woman's death

Top Telugu actor Allu Arjun did not leave the theatre during the screening of 'Pushpa-2' on December 4 despite being told to do so in view of a stampede in which a woman died, police officials claimed. City Police Commissioner C V Anand on Sunday showed a video, made by police, on the situation that prevailed when the stampede occurred. The video was made by collating footage, including from news channels and cell phone clips. 

8:54 AM

Jaishankar congratulates Thorgerdur Katrin on appointment as Foreign Minister of Iceland

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday congratulated Thorgerdur Katrin on her appointment as the Foreign Minister of Iceland. Jaishankar said he is looking forward to further strengthening India-Iceland ties. In a post on X, he said, "Congratulations Thorgerdur Katrin Gunnarsdottir on your appointment as the Foreign Minister of Iceland. Look forward to working together to further strengthen India-Iceland ties."
First Published: Dec 23 2024 | 8:59 AM IST

