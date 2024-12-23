LIVE news updates: 3 Khalistani terrorists killed in encounter in UP's Pilibhit

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.
Three Khalistani terrorists were killed in an encounter with police in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district. The three were accused of allegedly attacking a police post in Punjab's Gurdaspur district. The accused, identified as Gurwinder Singh, Virendra Singh and Jasanpreet Singh, belonged to a banned organisation named Khalistan Commando Force.
First Published: Dec 23 2024 | 8:59 AM IST