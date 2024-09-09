Delhi food minister urges steps to control onion, essential items' prices

Delhi Food and Supplies minister Imran Hussain has directed officials concerned to take effective measures to keep prices of onion and other essential commodities under control, according to a statement issued on Monday. During a meeting, the minister cautioned the food and civil supplies department to be vigilant about the surge in prices of onion and other essential commodities in Delhi, it said. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The minister directed food and civil supplies department to instruct the market intelligence unit to depute teams in markets to ascertain the retail prices of essential commodities, the statement issued by the minister's office, said.

The minister also instructed the marketing intelligence team to evaluate the difference between wholesale and retail prices of commodities.

Officers present in the meeting said average retail prices of onion in Delhi have been stable for some time and are likely to remain stable in the near future as well, it stated.

Hussain directed the Supplies department to carry out intense inspections of wholesale markets such as Azadpur Mandi, Okhla Mandi, Ghazipur Mandi, Keshopur Mandi, etc. The minister also directed inspection of retail markets in various parts of Delhi as well, the statement said.

The minister also directed the department to send inspection reports on a regular basis, it added.