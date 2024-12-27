Early morning rain, lightning intensifies cold wave in Delhi; fog expected

Delhi experienced early morning rainfall and lightning on Friday (December 27), intensifying the impact of the cold wave in the national capital and its surrounding areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms, hailstorms, and moderate rainfall across northwestern and central India on December 27th and 28th, attributing the conditions to an active western disturbance (a trough in the middle tropospheric westerlies).

At 7:23 am, the temperature in Delhi stood at 13 degrees Celsius, with cold winds sweeping through the city. The IMD forecasts heavy rain and strong winds for December 27th and 28th. There could be notable temperature fluctuations and dense fog as well.

The maximum temperature on Friday is expected to reach 20 degrees Celsius, with a minimum of 12 degrees Celsius. Overcast skies are predicted to persist for the next two days, with intensified fog anticipated post-rainfall.

Similar conditions are expected in Noida as well. Early morning drizzle accompanied a recorded temperature of 15 degrees Celsius at 6:32 am in Noida. The minimum temperature for Friday is forecasted at 14 degrees Celsius, with the maximum likely to touch 24 degrees Celsius.

Weather outlook

The IMD has issued warnings of hailstorms across Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh on Friday. Madhya Pradesh could face similar conditions on December 27 and 28. Heavy snowfall in the western Himalayan region on December 27th and 28th is expected to cause temperatures in northern states to decline by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius. Residents are advised to brace for colder conditions.