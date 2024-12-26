28% of Lok Sabha seats had no woman candidate in 2024, shows ECI report

The Election Commission of India on Thursday released 42 statistical reports for the Lok Sabha (LS) elections 2024.

The EC said its “proactive” initiative of releasing granular data “is to enhance the public trust that constitutes the underpinning of India’s electoral system” and furthers the poll body’s “policy of maximum disclosure and greater transparency”.

The highlight of the 2024 LS election was again the better turnout of woman electors in percentage terms than men.