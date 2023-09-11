Delhi re-imposes ban on use, sale of firecrackers ahead of festive season

The Delhi government on Monday re-imposed the ban on the production, storage, sale, and utilisation of firecrackers in the capital for the upcoming festival season.

At a press conference in the capital, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said the move is part of a plan to curb air pollution in the city. Rai added that the government will be issuing strict directions to Delhi Police to carry out the ban.

"We have seen a considerable improvement in Delhi's air quality in the last five to six years, but we have to improve it further. Therefore, we have decided to ban firecrackers this year too," Rai said.

At Sadar Bazar, Delhi's largest wholesale firecracker market, the news doesn't create any waves.

"This—banning firecrackers right before the festival season—has been the government's modus operandi for a while now," says Rakesh Kumar Yadav, president of the Federation of Sadar Bazar Traders Association.

Yadav points out that traders generally start placing orders for crackers in January itself and receive the supply in the months of September and October. However, repeated bans and licence cancellations have now made sure that large orders are not placed.

"The government should ideally announce a permanent ban on firecrackers in the city to also help traders," Yadav says.

Firecracker sales were a Rs 15-20 crore business until 2017, informs Narender Gupta, president of the Fireworks Traders Association—which is now defunct.

"No sale of firecrackers happens during Diwali anymore and so traders also refrain from placing any orders for the same," says Gupta, adding that all permanent licences of firecracker sellers were cancelled a long time ago.

Instead, these traders have opted to shift to alternate businesses. Take the case of Ravinder Nath Sahni, who eventually moved to selling hosiery items and undergarments at his shop. Sahni passed away recently.

"Whatever amount of firecrackers are sold now are sold illegally," says Gupta.

In 2022, the government announced that bursting firecrackers on Diwali in the city would attract a jail term of up to six months and a fine of Rs 200.

According to a January 2023 release by the Ministry of Forest, Environment and Climate Change, "The year 2022 witnessed three months (January, February and December) of the best-ever daily average AQI and three months (July, October and November) with the second-best daily average AQI during the entire period from 2018 to 2022, even taking into account the Covid-affected low activity years of 2020 and 2021."

The release further added, "AQI tabulation for three days around the Diwali festival indicates that never before was the Delhi AQI around Diwali time better than it was in 2022."

In 2019, AQI on pre-Diwali day was 287. It rose to 337 on the day of Diwali and further to 368 on the day after Diwali. In comparison, the AQI on pre-Diwali day in 2022 was 259, which rose to 312 on Diwali day and fell to 303 on the day after the festival.

Banning firecrackers has been an effective way of controlling rising levels of pollution in the city. Firecrackers, which were a staple sight at the festival, have long disappeared from the scene, owing to yearly bans.

However, Yadav says that unabated supply and sale in NCR regions continues to be a problem. "State governments from around Delhi should work in tandem to curb the sale of crackers to ensure that the motive behind these bans is fulfilled," he says.