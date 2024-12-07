Delhi's air in 'poor' category with AQI of 219, smog covers key NCR areas

Delhi's air quality dropped to the "poor" category on Saturday, with the air quality index (AQI) recorded at 219, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data at 8 am. A thin layer of smog enveloped parts of Delhi-NCR, including prominent landmarks like India Gate and Barapulla.

On Friday (December 6), the AQI rose to 186 at 8 am, up from 161 on Thursday, remaining within the “moderate” category for the third straight day, according to CPCB data. In light of the improved air conditions, the Centre’s air quality management body for Delhi-NCR withdrew pollution control measures under Stages III and IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap).

The AQI levels are categorised as follows: 0–50 (good), 51–100 (satisfactory), 101–200 (moderate), 201–300 (poor), 301–400 (very poor), and 401–500 (severe).

Grap restrictions reduced to Stage II

With air quality improving to “moderate” for the first time this winter on Wednesday, authorities eased pollution control measures under Grap from Stage IV to Stage II on Thursday. Measures now in effect include banning coal and firewood in industries and commercial establishments, such as restaurants.

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court authorised the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to scale down restrictions from Grap-IV to Stage II, citing better air quality. On Thursday, Delhi's AQI stood at 165, marking a second consecutive day of "moderate" air quality.

The apex court, in its order, said, “Considering the data before us, we do not think it will be appropriate at this stage to allow the Commission to go below Stage II. So we permit the Commission to go to stage II for the present. It would be appropriate if the Commission considered incorporating certain additional measures that are part of Stage III. While we permit the Commission to do so, we must record here that if the Commission finds that the AQI goes above 350. As a precautionary measure, Stage III measures will have to be immediately implemented. If AQI crosses 400 on a given day, Stage IV measures will have to be re-introduced.”