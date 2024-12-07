Kannauj Accident: CM Yogi Adityanath announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered immediate financial assistance of Rs two lakh each to the families of the deceased in the Kannauj accident, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Office (CMO) said on Friday.

The state government will also provide financial assistance of Rs 50,000 each to those who sustained serious injuries, the CMO further stated.

This comes after eight people lost their lives and at least 19 others were left injured after a double-decker bus collided with a water tanker on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway on Friday. According to the police, the bus was en route to Delhi from Lucknow when the accident occurred.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his condolences over the death of commuters in the bus accident in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj. The Prime Minister also announced an ex-gratia of Rs two lakhs from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister's Office stated, "Saddened by the loss of lives in the bus accident in Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is assisting those affected."

"An ex-gratia of Rs2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs50,000: PM @narendramodi."

Providing details of the incident, SP Amit Kumar said, "Today, a bus and a water tanker collided on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway. The bus was travelling from Lucknow to Delhi. Police reached the spot as soon as we received the information. Eight people have died in the incident, and 19 injured individuals are undergoing treatment."

Kannauj District Magistrate Shubhrant Kumar Shukla, SP Amit Kumar, and Tirwa MLA Kailash Rajput are at the scene, overseeing rescue operations. All the injured have been admitted to Saifai Medical College.

This was the second major road accident in Uttar Pradesh within five hours. Earlier in the day, six people were killed, and five others injured in a road accident in Chitrakoot, police said.