LIVE news: India warns citizens against travel to Syria as rebels escalate civil war

Amid escalating tensions between the Syrian government and the rebel groups and militants, the Indian government has warned its citizens against travel to the country until further notice. This warning comes in light of the situation prevailing in Syria, posing a significant risk to travellers. In a press release, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, “In view of the situation prevailing in Syria, Indian nationals are advised to avoid all travel to Syria, until further notification.”

Popular educators and teachers of Patna coaching centres, Faizal Khan and Motiur Rahman Khan, known as Khan Sir and Guru Rahman, were detained on Friday after they joined civil service aspirants in protests over the issue of “normalisation” in the Bihar Public Service Commission’s preliminary test. The protesters demanded that the BPSC chairperson RB Parmar declare in a written notification that there will be no normalisation in the preliminary test, scheduled to be held on December 13.

The Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy committee delivered a cut in the cash reserve ratio (CRR) by 50 basis points to 4%, as the central bank expects liquidity to be tight in the coming months. Market participants are viewing this CRR cut as a signal that the monetary policy process toward a rate cut has started.