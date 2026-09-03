Delhi to see rain, thunderstorms; heavy rainfall forecast across India

Delhi-NCR is likely to experience light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning on September 3, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of possible disruptions to traffic, electricity supply and vulnerable structures.

The national capital is expected to have a generally cloudy sky, with temperatures likely to remain between 27 and 32-34 degrees Celsius. A spell of light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is likely at many places from forenoon to afternoon, according to the IMD forecast.

Another spell of very light to light rain is likely at many places during the evening to night.

The weather conditions could affect movement across the city. The IMD has warned of major traffic disruption on roads and an increased chance of vehicle accidents. Strong winds could also lead to disruption of electricity supply and partial damage to vulnerable structures.

The IMD's wider forecast for September 3 shows significant rainfall activity across several parts of the country. Heavy to very heavy rainfall, with isolated extremely heavy rainfall, is very likely over Madhya Pradesh, while heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over parts of West Bengal and Sikkim, and Uttar Pradesh. Heavy rainfall is also likely at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are also likely at isolated places over Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttarakhand, West Bengal and Sikkim, and West Uttar Pradesh.