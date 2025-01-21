Dense fog, rain, and moderate temperatures expected in Delhi this week

After a warm Monday, smog and moderate fog once again shrouded Delhi on Tuesday. The sky is expected to remain partly cloudy, with smog or shallow fog returning in the evening and night. The dense fog further worsened the already poor air quality in the national capital.The minimum temperature is expected to drop to 11°C today, while the maximum is anticipated to remain at 25°C, with "moderate fog" conditions, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Delhi residents witnessed a surprising rise in temperature on Sunday. Bright sunshine pushed the maximum temperature to an unprecedented 26.1°C, the highest recorded in January over the past six years.The IMD has forecast moderate fog in Delhi, with weather changes expected midweek. Two western disturbances are set to bring light rain to Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana, Western Uttar Pradesh, and North Rajasthan on Wednesday and Thursday. The rainfall is likely to lower temperatures, signaling the return of winter’s chill. However, the IMD has ruled out a cold wave in Delhi-NCR and North-West India in the coming days.Due to dense fog and cold waves that gripped Delhi over the past few days, several flights were delayed at the Delhi airport. Several trains were also running late at New Delhi railway station, while some were canceled.In a post on X, Delhi airport requested passengers to contact their respective airlines for updated flight information.For Wednesday, January 22, 2025, the IMD has warned of dense fog in Delhi. The national capital is predicted to experience a minimum temperature of 11°C and a maximum temperature of 2