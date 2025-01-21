Andhra Pradesh to soon offer birth, death certificates through WhatsApp

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

The pilot project for the service will be conducted in Tenali this month to explore the process

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu urged officials of the RTGS and the departments concerned to expedite the process. | Representational
Press Trust of India Amaravati
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 6:57 AM IST
The Andhra Pradesh government will soon offer birth and death certificates through WhatsApp as part of its "WhatsApp governance services", Chief Secretary K Vijayanand said on Monday.

"The state government will soon provide WhatsApp governance services to the people, in line with the objectives of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. As part of this, people will soon be able to obtain birth and death certificates via WhatsApp," Vijayanand said in a release.

A review meeting on the process was held on Monday at the Real-Time Governance Society (RTGS) office with officials from various departments.

Vijayanand emphasised that the chief minister aimed to make government services more accessible and convenient by introducing WhatsApp governance.

He urged officials of the RTGS and the departments concerned to expedite the process.

He also instructed the Panchayati Raj, health, and the municipal administration departments to extend full cooperation to the RTGS officials for successful implementation of the initiative.

First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 6:57 AM IST

