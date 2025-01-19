Dense fog, intense cold wave grip Delhi; flights, trains face delays

A thick layer of fog blanketed Delhi on Sunday as the cold wave intensified across northern India. Temperatures dropped sharply, accompanied by reduced visibility and biting winds. The dense fog further worsened the already poor air quality in the national capital.The minimum temperature is expected to drop to 10 degrees Celsius today while the maximum is anticipated to remain at 21 degrees Celsius, with "dense fog" conditions, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Several parts of Delhi were shrouded in dense fog on Sunday morning. The minimum temperature recorded on Saturday was 10 degrees Celsius.IMD has issued a yellow alert for dense fog in Delhi. Beyond the national capital, dense to very dense fog conditions are expected to persist in parts of Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, and east Uttar Pradesh during the night and early morning hours, causing further disruptions in these regions.Northern Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan will likely remain in a cold spell, with maximum temperatures staying below average through the weekend. Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh will experience intermittent rain, with coastal Tamil Nadu likely to see isolated thunderstorms. Rainfall intensity is set to peak over the weekend, particularly in southern districts.As dense fog and cold waves persist in Delhi, several flights were delayed at the Delhi airport. 41 trains ran late at New Delhi railway station, while some were cancelled. Purushottam Express, Poorva Express, Sangam Express, and Shram Shakti Express were among several trains that were delayed.In a post on X, Delhi airport requested passengers to contact their respective airlines for updated flight information.For Monday, January 20, 2025, the IMD has warned of moderate fog in Delhi. The national capital is predicted to experience a minimum temperature of 10 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 21 degrees Celsius.