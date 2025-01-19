Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Saif Ali Khan attack case: Mumbai Police arrests accused from Thane

Khan was stabbed multiple times in his Bandra apartment in the early hours of Thursday

Saif Ali Khan
The actor was immediately taken to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital for treatment after sustaining major injuries, including stab wounds to his thoracic spine | Photo: X
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2025 | 6:19 AM IST
After two missed identification the main accused in the attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, has been arrested from Thane and he has confessed to committing the crime, Mumbai police said on Sunday.

According to the Mumbai police, the accused worked as a waiter at a restaurant, and a briefing regarding the case will take place later at the DCP zone IX office at 9 am today.

Mumbai police also said that the accused was using multiple names including Vijay Das, Bijoy Das and Mohammed Iliyas and is currently lodged at Khar Police station.

Earlier, a person was detained in Mumbai and questioned. However, police clarified that he has no involvement with the case.

Yesterday, Mumbai police had detained another suspect in Chattisgarh.

The suspect was nabbed by the Raipur Railway Protection Force (RPF) in Durg, Chhattisgarh, while he was travelling by the Jnaneswari Express train and was handed over to the Mumbai Police.

The suspect was identified as Aakash Kanojia, aged 32-33 years. The RPF also shared the picture of the suspect.

Saif Ali Khan was stabbed multiple times in his Bandra apartment in the early hours of Thursday.

The actor was immediately taken to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital for treatment after sustaining major injuries, including stab wounds to his thoracic spine.

According to the hospital administration, Saif Ali Khan was doing well and has been moved from the ICU to a normal room. The surgery, which involved removing a 2.5-inch-long blade, was successful, and while Saif is currently "out of danger," medical staff continue to monitor his condition closely.

First Published: Jan 19 2025 | 6:19 AM IST

