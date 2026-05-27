Demolish all illegal structures within 15 km of int'l border: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has directed the authorities to strictly enforce a 'zero tolerance' policy against illegal constructions within 15 km of the country's borders and demolish all such structures that have come up over the years.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has assigned enhanced responsibility to the district magistrates to ensure legal and financial compliance of banking transactions in the border areas by all banks, verify big business establishments, examine their funding sources, track mule accounts and false companies, identify fake Aadhaar cards and control cross-border smuggling, officials said.

Chairing a security review meeting in Bikaner on Tuesday, Shah assessed security related issues concerning the border districts of Rajasthan along the India-Pakistan border.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, senior state officials, and the district magistrates and superintendents of police of five border districts Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Sri Ganganagar and Phalodi were present at the meeting. In a statement, the home ministry said the border districts have been directed to carry out an in-depth study of the sources, patterns and networks behind crimes and the drug menace, and to develop lasting solutions so that these problems do not resurface. Shah stressed formulating a 360-degree security cover for every border district involving citizens, state machinery and security agencies. The home minister called for strict enforcement of the zero tolerance policy against illegal constructions, particularly within 0 to 15 km of the internal borders, and to demolish all such structures, officials said.

He underscored the importance of a coordinated approach to border management involving the BSF, CBDT, NCB and the state machinery to address issues of infiltration, narcotics smuggling, encroachment, terror financing and other trans-border crimes. "Emphasis was laid on the successful implementation of the Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP)-II for strengthening last mile governance, curbing economic crimes, fulfilling infrastructural gaps and supporting border population," the ministry statement said. At the meeting, Shah also directed to ensure 100 per cent saturation of all government schemes in the border villages, and called for the effective use of the '1930' call centre to tackle cybercrimes.