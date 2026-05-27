Delhi to undergo SIR on June 30, final electoral roll on October 7

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voters list will begin in Delhi with door-to-door visits by booth-level officers from June 30 in a transparent manner, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ashok Kumar said on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference, Kumar said that from June 20 to June 29, training of booth-level officers (BLOs) and printing of enumeration forms and other papers will be underway as the in-house activity for the SIR.

There are checks and balances at every step of the verification process, and political parties will be involved through booth-level agents (BLAs). All the information will be shared through the website of the CEO's office, he said.

Awareness activities will be carried out, and special camps will be set up to help voters submit their enumeration forms, Kumar said. The voters will be provided two copies of the enumeration forms, one of which will be filled out and returned to the BLOs. The voters will also have the facility to submit completed enumeration forms online. The exercise will cover all voters aged 18 years and above by the qualifying date of October 1. During SIR, over 13,000 BLOs will conduct house-to-house enumeration. Every existing elector, whose name exists in the electoral roll, will be provided an enumeration form (in duplicate) to be filled by them and return one copy to the BLOs, the CEO's office said.