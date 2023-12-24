ECI reviews poll preparedness in AP, stresses on error-free electoral rolls

A team of Election Commission officers on Saturday reviewed the preparedness for next year's general elections and directed officials to ensure that the electoral rolls are free of any errors and maintain transparency while conducting polls.

The ECI team led by Senior Deputy Election Commissioners Dharmendra Sharma and Nitish Kumar Vyas issued these directives to officials of Nandyala, Anantapur, Sri Satyasai, NTR, Annamayya, Chittoor and Tirupati districts during a two-day review meeting that ended on Saturday.

The Election Commission officers told the district officials to be ready to conduct elections without errors or any scope for any untoward incidents and stressed maintaining transparency and accountability, an official release said.

They noted that maintaining error-free electoral rolls is the key to holding elections peacefully.

The EC officials directed the collectors and superintendents of police to properly train the election officials.