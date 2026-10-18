Education, corruption top issues on Rahul Gandhi's Satyagraha portal

While the Congress aims to channel the grievances into a larger movement, the responses recorded on the portal have started to dwindle. On its launch date on October 3, the portal recorded 10,000 complaints in the first nine hours. By October 10, this rose to 34,000, jumping nearly 24,000 in seven days. But between October 10 and 17, the complaints rose by around 2,500, with 36,000 registrations.
“There have been some delays in the operations due to the ongoing anti-CEC protests. We should be able to get this fully started in a month,” the source said.
Political analyst Yogendra Yadav said it will be important for the Congress to back the data.