Education, corruption top issues on Rahul Gandhi's Satyagraha portal

“The idea of this portal emerged after people started approaching LoP with the issues they were protesting against, locally. There were letters, emails, and on-ground people seeking his help in not necessarily solving, but amplifying their demands on the right platform,” said a person working closely with the website’s operations.

Even though the party is said to have launched the portal with the prime objective of organising and amplifying smaller, locally charged protests, political analysts say that it may help in framing election manifestoes for the seven states going to polls in 2027. Corruption emerges as the biggest reason for protests in five of those — Punjab, Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand, and Gujarat. In six of them, either education or corruption is the biggest issue, barring Goa, where environmental justice is the second biggest concern after corruption.