Electric bus of BEST catches fire while parked in Mumbai depot: Official

An electric air-conditioned bus of the civic-run Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) caught fire while parked in a depot in suburban Malvani on Friday afternoon, an official said

Jun 16 2023 | 6:38 PM IST
An electric air-conditioned bus of the civic-run Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) caught fire while parked in a depot in suburban Malvani on Friday afternoon, an official said.

Nobody was injured in the incident. The fire started around 2.55 pm on the rooftop of the single decker e-bus manufactured by Tata Motors, said a BEST spokesperson.

"The fire brigade was called immediately and the fire was doused," he added. The bus, hired from a private contractor, had completed a 53 km run since Friday morning on route no 359 and arrived at the depot around 1 pm, the spokesperson said. " Officials are investigating the cause of the fire," he added. A civic official said the fire started in the AC unit installed on the roof of the bus. As the bus was empty, nobody was injured, he added.

Jun 16 2023 | 7:07 PM IST

