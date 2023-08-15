Home / India News / Entire world was amazed at scale of India's Covid vaccination programme: PM

Entire world was amazed at scale of India's Covid vaccination programme: PM

The administration of 200 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines was possible only because of anganwadi, ASHA and health workers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Representative image

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2023 | 11:24 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The administration of 200 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines was possible only because of anganwadi, ASHA and health workers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.

Addressing the nation on the 77th Independence Day from the ramparts of the Red Fort, he said the entire world was amazed at the scale of India's vaccination programme.

The world saw India's potential in the way it dealt with the coronavirus crisis, Modi said, adding, "When the supply chains of other countries were disrupted, we had advocated a human centric approach to ensure world's progress."

Holistic healthcare was the demand of the hour after the pandemic, he said, adding his government had established a separate Ayush department and now the world is taking note of Ayush and yoga.

"The world is now watching us because of our commitment," he said.

Modi said that India has emerged as "vishwa mitra" (friend of the world) in the post-COVID-19 period, Modi said.

"After Covid, India advocated for 'One Earth, One Health' approach. Problems can only be solved when humans, animals and plants are addressed equally in respect to diseases," he said.

Also Read

Lenovo launches Legion Slim series gaming laptops in India: Details here

PM conferred with France's highest award 'Grand Cross of Legion of Honour'

Covid kills one person every four minutes as vaccination rates fall

1,000 new anganwadi centres to come up in Punjab: Minister Baljit Kaur

Firms to get 50% financial aid to set up semiconductor facilities: PM Modi

Confluence of demography, democracy, diversity empowers India: PM Modi

Politics has become profession of power, money: Justice Santosh Hegde

Climate change is Singapore's biggest challenge: Tharman Shanmugaratnam

PM Modi says borders 'far more secure', calls for battle-ready armed forces

TN CM Staln pitches for moving education to state list of Constitution

Topics :CoronavirusCoronavirus TestsCoronavirus VaccineHealth Ministry

First Published: Aug 15 2023 | 11:24 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Ashok Leyland to acquire OHM India as part of EV plan, to invest Rs 300 cr

ITC Q1FY24 results: Net profit rises 16% to Rs 5,180 cr, revenue down 6%

India News

Independence Day 2023: 20 Best quotes, wishes and messages

IRCTC, Delhi Metro Rail sign MoU for QR code-based DMRC tickets

Technology News

Motorola launches Moto e13 budget smartphone at Rs 8,999: Know price, specs

Reliance Jio likely to announce two 5G smartphones at RIL AGM: Details here

Economy News

CPI-based inflation surges to 7.44% in July on 11.51% retail food inflation

President Murmu to launch new frigate 'INS Vindhyagiri' on Thursday

Next Story