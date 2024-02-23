Farmers observe 'black day', attack AAP govt on protestor's death: Updates

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) is observing 'Black Friday' on Friday in the wake of recent clashes between the farmers and the security forces that resulted in the death of a 24-year-old farmer, Shubhkaran Singh. The SKM's addition to the protest is a new development as they were not a part of the 'Delhi Chalo' march.

The clashes erupted amid the ongoing farmer's agitation, in which 200 farm bodies are firm on entering Delhi to press the Centre for their various demands. Tensions are high on the Punjab-Haryana borders as Haryana police have fortified the area to prevent the farmers from making their way to Delhi.

Khanauri clashes lead to death of farmer The subsequent face-off between them and the farmers resulted in the death of Singh at Khanauri on the Punjab-Haryana border on Wednesday. Singh is a native of Balloh village in Bathinda.

Earlier today, the farmers also held a press conference at the Shambhu border, taking on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab over Singh's death. "Why the Punjab government is hesitating in registering an FIR (in the death of Shubhkaran Singh). What are they afraid of? Why are internet services still not available?" a leader asked. Demand for judicial probe in Singh's death

On Singh's death, the SKM has also sought a judicial probe by a Supreme Court judge. 12 police personnel were also injured in the Khanauri violence. The farmers have also demanded the status of 'martyr' to Singh from the Punjab government.

As part of compensation, the Bhagwant Mann government in Punjab announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore and a government job for Singh's sister.

Punjab govt assures justice "The family of Shubhkaran Singh, who got martyred during the farmer's movement on the Khanauri border, will be given financial assistance of Rs 1 crore by the Punjab government and a government job to his younger sister. Due legal action will be taken against culprits," Mann said in a post in Punjabi on Friday.

"After the post-mortem, a case will be registered. Those officials responsible for his death will have to face stringent action," Mann had said earlier on Wednesday.

The farmers have also planned a tractor rally across India on February 26. A mahapanchayat in Delhi's Ramlila Ground has also been called on March 14.