Father saves 7 infants in Jhansi hospital fire but loses his twin daughters

In a tale of unimaginable courage and heartbreak, Yakoob Mansuri, a young father of two, risked his life to save seven infants trapped in a raging fire at Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. Tragically, while his efforts saved many infants, he was unable to rescue his own twin daughters, who succumbed in the blaze.

The devastating fire broke out in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) of the hospital on Friday night, leaving thick smoke and flames that turned rescue attempts into a perilous endeavour. “It was a massive fire that no one could brave,” Yakoob told India Today.

Amidst the chaos, Yakoob smashed a window to enter the ward. “I could not reach the section where my daughters were admitted because the fire was so intense. Other parents tried too, but we all failed,” he recounted. Despite the suffocating smoke and scorching heat, he managed to pull seven infants to safety.

Heartbreakingly, his own daughters could not be saved. “I had two daughters. I lost them,” he said. Yakoob, along with other grieving families, is now demanding accountability for the loss of lives. “We just want justice for our children. That’s all,” he said.

Tragedy claims 11 lives, initial probe points to negligence

The fire claimed the lives of ten infants on Friday, with another succumbing to injuries on Sunday, bringing the toll to 11. An initial investigation suggests that the blaze was triggered by a short circuit, with the presence of oxygen cylinders exacerbating the situation.

The preliminary findings also revealed that the fire extinguishers in the NICU had expired four years ago, raising serious questions about safety protocols at the hospital.

The Uttar Pradesh government has taken swift action, forming a four-member committee to probe the incident. The panel has been tasked with identifying the cause of the fire and determining whether negligence played a role. The committee has been directed to submit its report within seven days.