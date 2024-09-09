'Fear of BJP vanished after 2024 Lok Sabha results': Rahul Gandhi in US

In his first international trip since assuming the role of Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi delivered a powerful address to the Indian diaspora in Dallas, United States of America, stating that the fear of the Bharatiya Janata Party had dissipated following the recent Lok Sabha elections. Gandhi spoke about how people across India had realised they would no longer tolerate assaults on the Constitution, religious traditions, or regional identities.

‘BJP’s fear tactics failed’

In his speech, Gandhi asserted that the people in India understood the consequences of BJP governance. He emphasised that attacks on the Constitution and religious values have elicited a vigorous reaction from the electorate.

“When I raised the Constitution, people understood that the BJP was attacking our traditions, languages, and histories. What was clear to everyone was that anyone attacking the Constitution was attacking our religious traditions,” Gandhi remarked.

He went on to explain how the symbol of fearlessness in Indian religions – the raised hand, or ‘Abhay Mudra’ – became a focal point in his parliamentary speeches. “Guru Nanak Ji, Shiva, and other figures in Indian religions have depicted this symbol of fearlessness. The BJP failed to understand this.”

Gandhi observed that the fear of the BJP disappeared almost instantly after the election results were announced. “Within minutes of the results, nobody in India was afraid of the BJP or the prime minister anymore,” he said.

RSS and the battle of ideologies



In his critique of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Gandhi stated that the organisation envisions India as a singular concept, whereas the Congress party embraces India as a diverse union of ideas.

He said that everyone, regardless of caste, language, religion, or history, should have the freedom to express themselves and dream.

“This battle was crystallised during the elections when millions of Indians realised that the prime minister was attacking the Constitution,” Gandhi said.

Rahul Gandhi’s vision for Indian politics



Reflecting on his political role, Gandhi stressed the importance of instilling values such as love, respect, and humility in the Indian political system, principles he feels are missing across political parties. He added, “While listening to the national anthem earlier, I was reminded of how the song represents all Indian states equally, reflecting India’s unity, much like the United States.”

At the University of Texas, Gandhi emphasised the importance of listening in politics, calling it a crucial skill. “You don’t need to raise every single issue; focus on what truly matters and fight for it.”

Bharat Jodo Yatra: A journey of love

Rahul Gandhi also spoke about the transformative nature of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, a nationwide march that, according to him, introduced the concept of love in Indian politics. The Yatra, which traversed 75 districts and 76 Lok Sabha constituencies, covered 12 states and two Union Territories over 145 days. It marked its second anniversary recently.

“The most powerful aspect of the Yatra was the slogan, ‘Nafrat ke bazaar mein mohabbat ki dukan khol rahe hain’ [Opening a shop of love in the market of hate],” Gandhi shared. He explained that the politician’s role is to listen and understand the sentiments of the people and then articulate those sentiments.

Employment crisis: India, US and the West

Switching gears to economic issues, Gandhi highlighted the employment crisis facing India, the United States, and other Western countries, contrasting them with China’s dominance in global manufacturing. He pointed out that production had moved from the West to Asian countries, particularly China, and urged India to reclaim its role in manufacturing.

“India must think about the act of production. It is not acceptable that we leave manufacturing to China, Vietnam, or Bangladesh. If we continue down this path, we will face high unemployment and increasing social unrest,” he warned.

Focus on skills, not ideology

When asked about education and employability, Gandhi argued that India does not have a skills deficit but lacks respect for skilled workers. He advocated for better linkage between the education system and businesses through vocational training, while criticising the current system’s ideological capture.

“I am convinced that India can compete with China if we align ourselves for production and begin respecting skills,” he concluded, citing examples from Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra as states that have successfully embraced this model.

Rahul Gandhi’s US tour



Gandhi’s four-day unofficial visit to the United States includes interactions with the Indian diaspora, youth, lawmakers, and senior officials. His stops include Dallas and Washington DC, where he is expected to engage in discussions with US government representatives.



Gandhi arrived in Dallas on Saturday, where he was greeted by members of the Indian-American community, led by senior Congress leader Sam Pitroda and Indian National Overseas Congress USA president Mohinder Gilzian. His visit aims to foster stronger ties with the diaspora and discuss India’s future trajectory on the global stage.

