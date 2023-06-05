Home / India News / FinMin, ADB organise workshop on Expected Loss-based Credit Rating System

The workshop was addressed by Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth, the finance ministry said in a tweet

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2023 | 5:28 PM IST
The Ministry of Finance and Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Monday organised a workshop on Expected Loss-based Credit Rating Mechanism.

Around 120 representatives from banks, regulators, project developers, industrial associations, financial institutions and institutional investors participated in this workshop, it added.

Experts from credit rating agencies, the Reserve Bank of India, banks, industry associations and financial institutions deliberated on the array of topics related to EL-based credit rating mechanism and their potential impact on infrastructure projects.

