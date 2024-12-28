LIVE news: Former PM Manmohan Singh to be cremated at Nigambodh Ghat today

Former PM Manmohan Singh will be cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. The preparation for the same is underway. He served as the 13th Prime Minister of India between 2004-2014. He breathed his last at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi. He was the country's first Sikh prime minister.
Police in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag have deployed special assistance teams to provide immediate aid to vehicles affected by slippery roads and heavy snowfall. According to an official release, these teams have been deployed at key points throughout the district to provide timely relief and ensure the safety of commuters facing challenges due to adverse weather conditions.
A ninth US telecom firm has been confirmed to have been hacked as part of a sprawling Chinese espionage campaign that gave officials in Beijing access to private texts and phone conversations of an unknown number of Americans, a top White House official has said. Biden administration officials said this month that at least eight telecommunications companies, as well as dozens of nations, had been affected by the Chinese hacking blitz known as Salt Typhoon.
A true statesman and dedicated public servant, says US President Biden on the passing of Manmohan Singh
US President Joe Biden expressed condolences on the passing of former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, recognising his contributions to US-India relations and global cooperation. "Jill and I join the people of India in grieving the loss of former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh," President Biden said in an official statement by the White House.
"The unprecedented level of cooperation between the United States and India today would not have been possible without the Prime Minister's strategic vision and political courage. From forging the US-India Civil Nuclear Agreement to helping launch the first Quad between Indo-Pacific partners, he charted pathbreaking progress that will continue to strengthen our nations--and the world--for generations to come. He was a true statesman. A dedicated public servant. And above all, he was a kind and humble person."
9:56 AM
Airstrike on insurgents mistakenly killed 10 civilians: Nigerian military
Since 2017, some 400 civilians have been killed by such accidental strikes by the military, according to the Lagos-based SBM Intelligence security firm
9:53 AM
Mortal remains of ex-PM Manmohan Singh taken to Cong headquarters
The mortal remains of former prime minister Manmohan Singh were brought to the Congress headquarters here from his residence in a flower-bedecked vehicle on Saturday.
9:30 AM
Former PM Manmohan Singh cremation LIVE: Traffic advisory issued
The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory in light of Singh’s funeral procession. Traffic restrictions will be implemented on key roads, including Ring Road (Mahatma Gandhi Marg), Nishad Raj Marg, Boulevard Road, SPM Marg, Lothian Road, and Netaji Subhash Marg, from 7 am to 3 pm. Travellers heading to areas such as Old Delhi Railway Station, ISBT, Red Fort, Chandni Chowk, and Tis Hazari Court are advised to plan for potential delays.
9:17 AM
Kullu Police rescue 5,000 stranded tourists amid heavy snowfall in Himachal
Kullu police said that a rescue operation was launched on December 27 after about 1,000 vehicles got stranded in Solang Nala
8:56 AM
Indian mission to open condolence book for Singaporeans to pay tribute to Manmohan Singh
The High Commission of India here will open a condolence book for Singaporeans to pay their respects to former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh. The condolence book will be available for signing on December 30 and 31, from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm and 2:30 pm to 4:00 pm, the High Commission has said.
8:55 AM
Magnus Carlsen disqualified from top chess meet for violating dress code
Five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen was first fined and then disqualified from the World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championship here for his refusal to comply with FIDE's dress code after turning up in jeans.
8:55 AM
Over 14,000 police personnel to keep vigil in Mumbai on New Year's Eve
More than 14,000 police personnel will be deployed across Mumbai to prevent untoward incidents on New Year's Eve, officials said.
8:55 AM
Six stranded in snowfall on Mughal Road in J-K rescued
Six people stranded amid heavy snowfall on the Mughal Road in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir were rescued by police, officials said on Saturday.
8:54 AM
Train services suspended on Banihal-Baramulla section in J-K due to snow accumulation
Train services on the Banihal-Baramulla section were suspended on Saturday due to heavy snow accumulation on the track, railway officials said.