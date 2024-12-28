LIVE news: Former PM Manmohan Singh to be cremated at Nigambodh Ghat today

Former PM Manmohan Singh will be cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. The preparation for the same is underway. He served as the 13th Prime Minister of India between 2004-2014. He breathed his last at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi. He was the country's first Sikh prime minister.

Police in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag have deployed special assistance teams to provide immediate aid to vehicles affected by slippery roads and heavy snowfall. According to an official release, these teams have been deployed at key points throughout the district to provide timely relief and ensure the safety of commuters facing challenges due to adverse weather conditions.

A ninth US telecom firm has been confirmed to have been hacked as part of a sprawling Chinese espionage campaign that gave officials in Beijing access to private texts and phone conversations of an unknown number of Americans, a top White House official has said. Biden administration officials said this month that at least eight telecommunications companies, as well as dozens of nations, had been affected by the Chinese hacking blitz known as Salt Typhoon.