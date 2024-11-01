Gopal Rai flags off mobile anti-smog guns to tackle Delhi's air pollution

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Friday, flagged off the Anti-smog guns to tackle the rising Air pollution in the National capital. He stated that to control air pollution in Delhi, 200 anti-smog guns will be deployed throughout the city.

"Four days ago, the AQI in Delhi had crossed the mark of 350. It was assumed that on the next day after Diwali, the AQI would cross the mark of 400. But, I thank the public of Delhi and due to their combined efforts the AQI in Delhi today is 360...To control the pollution in Delhi, the AAP government is launching a water sprinkle campaign in Delhi. In all the 70 assembly constituencies of Delhi, two mobile anti-smog guns will be deployed that will sprinkle water in three shifts...200 mobile anti-smog guns will be deployed..."

The AQI of the national capital, post-Diwali celebration reached to worst level and posed a severe health risk. A thick layer of smog blanketed major cities on Friday, the day after Diwali, significantly deteriorating air quality in these regions and causing respiratory issues and other health problems. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), most areas in the capital recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) over 350, raising health concerns for residents.

Minister Rai said that the government would soon increase the frequency of water sprinklers across the capital.

"Delhi's air quality has been in 'Very Poor' category for the past few days. People had predicted that there would be a rise in the level of air pollution in Delhi on the next day of Diwali, but we can see it the pollution level has remained under control. This is the success of the collective efforts of the people of Delhi and all departments. I congratulate the people of Delhi for acting as responsible citizens by lighting diyas and not bursting crackers, and contributing towards controlling the pollution levels. I hope by next year we will be able to make those who burst firecrackers also understand this. From today, we are increasing the sprinkling of water across Delhi to control air pollution levels...Firecrackers were not burst on a large scale, this indicates the changing mindset of the people of Delhi," he said.

In Anand Vihar, the AQI was recorded at 395, while Aya Nagar had 352, Jahangirpuri at 390, and Dwarka reached 376. All these areas reported 'very poor' air quality levels, posing significant health risks. The pollution issue wasn't limited to Delhi; other cities like Chennai and Mumbai also reported similar conditions, with smog and poor air quality affecting large areas and residents voicing their concerns about the pollution levels linked to the celebrations.

The pollution issue wasn't limited to Delhi; several other cities across India, including metropolises like Chennai and Mumbai, reported similar conditions, with smog and poor air quality affecting large areas. The CPCB data shows significant pollution levels, especially after Diwali celebrations, raising concerns about air quality and potential health impacts nationwide.