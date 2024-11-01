Void created will haunt me forever: MoS Jitendra Singh on brother's demise

Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh on Friday said that the demise of his brother and Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Devender Singh Rana is not only irreparable and painful, but the void created will continue to haunt him for the rest of his life.

"Untimely demise of my brother Sh Devender Singh Rana is a deep personal loss, which is not only irreparable and painful, but the void created will continue to haunt me for the rest of my life. I sincerely thank all those standing by me and the family in these testing times. Singh posted on X.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and sitting MLA of Jammu and Kashmir's Nagrota, Devender Singh Rana, passed away on Thursday night at the age of 59. Rana is the brother of Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also offered his condolences and said that the BJP leader worked diligently towards Jammu and Kashmir's progress.

"Shri Devender Singh Rana Ji's untimely demise is shocking. He was a veteran leader, who worked diligently towards Jammu and Kashmir's progress. He had just won the Assembly polls and had also played a noteworthy role in making the BJP stronger in J-K. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with his family and supporters. Om Shanti," PM Modi posted on X.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the demise of Devender Singh Rana is an irreparable loss for the BJP family, and added that the leader was dedicated to the peace and development of Jammu and Kashmir.

"I am deeply saddened by the untimely demise of senior Jammu and Kashmir BJP leader and MLA from Nagrota Assembly Devendra Singh Rana ji. Devendra ji, who was always dedicated to the peace and development of Jammu and Kashmir and the interests of the people. He made an invaluable contribution to the progress of the region. His demise is an irreparable loss for the BJP family. I express my condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti Shanti," Amit Shah posted on X.

Devender Singh Rana was one of the key candidates in the recently held Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections. He emerged victorious from the Nagrota, defeating his rival, Joginder Singh of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC).