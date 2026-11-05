Govt eases bidding norms for critical minerals, launches fresh auctions

The government on Thursday eased bidding norms for critical mineral auctions by reducing the minimum number of technically qualified bidders required from three to two, as it launched the ninth tranche of the auction of 20 critical and strategic mineral blocks and the third tranche of 14 exploration licence blocks.

These changes were notified under the Mineral (Auction) Third Amendment Rules, 2026, on 16 October 2026 and have now been incorporated into the newly announced auctions.

"The change, built into the tender documents for both tranches, addresses a key reason blocks have gone unsold," the mines ministry said in a statement.

In the previous eight tranches of critical and strategic mineral block auctions, 100 blocks were offered, of which 64 were successfully auctioned, while 36 remain unsold. In the past, the government has annulled the auctions of several critical mineral blocks as they either received no bids or lacked the mandated three technically qualified bidders. The government has now eased the requirement for technically qualified bidders to resolve the annulment issue.

Under the ninth tranche, 20 critical and strategic mineral blocks are being offered across eight states. Chhattisgarh has the highest number of blocks at five, followed by Rajasthan, Telangana and West Bengal with three each. Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra have two blocks each, while Andhra Pradesh and Bihar have one block each. The minerals on offer include graphite, glauconite, vanadium, gallium, titanium, rare earth elements (REE), bauxite, aluminous laterite, potash, halite, tungsten, scandium and rare metals. These minerals are critical for sectors such as clean energy technologies, electric mobility, advanced manufacturing, fertilisers, defence, aerospace, electronics and other strategic industries. Alongside this, the ministry launched the third tranche of exploration licence auctions, offering 14 blocks across six states. Rajasthan accounts for the highest number of blocks at four, followed by Telangana with three. Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal and Gujarat have one block each.

The exploration licence blocks cover copper, vanadium, rare earth elements, potash and halite, and associated mineralisation. Introduced through Section 10BA of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, exploration licences enable private investment in the exploration of 29 critical and deep-seated minerals specified in the Seventh Schedule of the Act, even before mining begins. So far, 11 exploration licence blocks have been successfully auctioned in the first two tranches. The latest changes build on earlier reforms, including the Mineral (Auction) Second Amendment Rules, 2025, and the introduction of insurance surety bonds, aimed at improving ease of doing business and investor confidence.