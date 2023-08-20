Home / India News / Govt launches wedding tourism campaign to show India as premier destination

Last Updated : Aug 20 2023 | 7:30 AM IST
The Ministry of Tourism on Saturday launched a campaign to showcase India as a premier wedding destination globally, by enticing couples from around the world to embark on a remarkable journey to celebrate their special day in India.

This campaign also envisions exploring avenues of great potential, for scaling tourism in India to new heights, the ministry said in the statement.

"Building upon the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Developing Tourism in Mission Mode," Ministry of Tourism unveiled an ambitious campaign aimed at showcasing India as a premier wedding destination on the global stage. This campaign seeks to explore avenues of great potential, for scaling tourism in India to new heights," the Ministry of Tourism said on Saturday.

The campaign seeks to expand India's wedding industry, by enticing couples from around the world to embark on a remarkable journey to celebrate their special day in India.

Launching the campaign, Union Minister for Tourism G Kishan Reddy said, "Today marks the beginning of a remarkable journey. A mission to position India as the epitome of wedding destinations worldwide".

Reddy said the "360-degree approach" of the campaign will "ensure that every moment, from the first 'hello' to the final 'I do' is a testament to India's warm embrace and rich heritage".

The campaign begins with profiling about 25 key destinations across the country, exploring how India fits into their wedding aspirations in more than one way.

From breathtaking landscapes to sacred traditions, from tantalising culinary delights to cutting-edge infrastructure, this campaign captures the essence of India's grandeur, inviting couples to say "I do" against a backdrop that transcends imagination. It celebrates the fusion of India's ancient heritage with modern elegance, weaving a narrative that entices the world to embark on an unforgettable journey of love and celebration.

A key highlight of the campaign lies in its collaborative approach, developed in close consultation with industry experts, associations, and seasoned wedding planners. Their invaluable feedback has shaped a comprehensive narrative that unravels India's allure as a wedding tourism destination, addressing diverse aspirations and showcasing the myriad facets of this incredible nation.

Topics :Tourism MinistryIndiaWeddingsgovernment of India

First Published: Aug 20 2023 | 7:30 AM IST

