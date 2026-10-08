Greater flexibility needed to bridge differences at COP31: Bhupender Yadav

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Thursday called for greater flexibility, pragmatism, and mutual respect among member countries to bridge remaining differences and secure ambitious and balanced outcomes at this year's UN climate conference, also called COP31.

COP31 is scheduled to be held in November in Turkiye's Antalya.

He made the remarks while addressing a plenary discussion in Fiji, part of the pre-COP31 meetings co-hosted by Australia, Fiji, and Tuvalu.

Pre-COP is a preparatory meeting held a few weeks before the conference.

Yadav also stated that India expects COP31 to chart a definitive way forward to enhance engagement, technical cooperation and targeted support for building capabilities.