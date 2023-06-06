Home / India News / Guj Ports told to hoist warning signal as storms brews in Arabian Sea: IMD

All ports in Guj have been asked to hoist warning signal as a depression formed in Arabian Sea is likely to intensify into a storm during next 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said

Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2023 | 4:00 PM IST
All ports in Gujarat have been asked to hoist a warning signal as a depression formed in the Arabian Sea is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during the next 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday.

Fishermen have been told not to venture into the deep sea due to the weather phenomenon, it said.

Depression has formed over Southeast Arabian Sea and lay centered at 0530 hours IST of today, 06th June, 2023 near latitude 11.3N and longitude 66.0E, about 920 km west-southwest of Goa, 1120 km south-southwest of Mumbai, 1160 km south of Porbandar and 1520 km south of Karachi, the IMD said in a statement.

It is likely to move nearly northwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm during next 24 hours over East-central Arabian Sea & adjoining southeast Arabian Sea during next 24 hours, it said.

The weather agency has told that signal "Distant Cautionary-1 (DC-1)" be hoisted at all the ports of North and South Gujarat coasts.

According to the IMD portal, DC-I is hoisted at a port when the (weather) system out at sea is a depression or a deep depression and while the local weather at the port itself is not likely to be affected immediately, ships leaving the port may run into danger during their voyage.

We have issued a warning to fishermen not to venture into the sea. This warning is for north Gujarat ports. If fishermen are fishing in the deep sea (North or South Gujarat), they should immediately return, Ahmedabad Met Director Manorama Mohanty told reporters.

The department has not predicted that the cyclonic storm, which is likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm, will make landfall on the Gujarat coast as of now.

However, it can cause rains in coastal areas and lead to an increased wind speed, IMD said.

First Published: Jun 06 2023 | 6:10 PM IST

