Happy Onam 2024: Top 50 wishes, messages, and quotes to share today

Onam is an annual harvest and cultural festival celebrated mostly by the Malayali population in Kerala. The 10-day festival is also the official festival in the state which includes several cultural events.

It takes place during the month of Chingam on the Malayalam solar calendar. This year, the festival began on Friday, September 6, and will conclude on September 17. The main celebration day, also known as Thriruvonam, will be celebrated on September 15, 2024, Sunday.

People begin this festival by cleaning their homes, taking early morning baths, decorating their homes and temples with flowers, making Pookalam, and enjoying Onam Sandhya. People offer prayers and fasts to the gods in the temples.