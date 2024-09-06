Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drops 800pts to 81,400, Nifty below 24,900; PSB, O&G crack over 2%

Spot gold added 0.85 per cent to $2,515.31 an ounce. US gold futures gained 0.57 per cent to $2,507.60 an ounce. Gold prices gained as the US dollar and Treasury yields fell as signs the labour market was losing steam led investors to consider a super-sized rate cut from the Fed.

US crude settled down 0.07 per cent or 5 cents at $69.15 a barrel for its lowest close since December for the second straight day. Brent crude closed at $72.69 per barrel, down 1 cent on the day for its lowest close since June 2023 for a third day in a row.