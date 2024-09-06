Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drops 800pts to 81,400, Nifty below 24,900; PSB, O&G crack over 2%

Stock Market LIVE Updates: VA Tech Wabag shares soar 8% after large order win worth Rs 2,700 cr
VA Tech Wabag share price surged up to 7.73 per cent at Rs 1390.25 per share on the BSE in Friday’s intraday deals. VA Tech Wabag share price scaled water supply and management company announced a large order win worth Rs 2,700 crores.
The company secured the major contract from the Saudi Water Authority (SWA). This order is for the engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning (EPCC) of a 300 million litres per day (MLD) Sea Water Reverse Osmosis (SWRO) Desalination Plant in Yanbu, Saudi Arabia. Read more
10:14 AM
Market check: Nifty down over 200 pts at 24,900 mark
10:08 AM
Market check: Sensex slumps over 650 points
The benchmark BSE Sensex continued its downturn in the morning hours of Friday, slipping 670 odd points to 81,521 level.
10:01 AM
Last day to bid for Mach Conferences SME IPO; check details here
Mach Conferences and Events SME IPO ends today: The initial public offering (IPO) of Mach Conferences and Events SME IPO continues to see positive investor support. The issue was oversubscribed 20.98 times on the second day of the offer. The retail section was booked 33.54 times, while the Non Institutional Investors (NII) segment was filled 16.12 times, and the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) section was oversubscribed by 4.05 times. Read more
9:51 AM
KEC International hits all time high on new orders of Rs 1,423 cr; details
KEC International hits new high:Shares of construction engineering company KEC International jumped as much as 5.05 per cent to hit a fresh record high of Rs 1,039 per share on Friday, September 6, 2024.
The uptick in KEC International share price came after the company announced that it has secured orders worth Rs 1,423 crore.
In an exchange filing, KEC International said, “KEC International Ltd., a global infrastructure EPC major, an RPG Group Company, has secured new orders of Rs. 1,423 crores for Design, Supply and Installation of 380 kV Transmission Lines in Saudi Arabia.” Read more
9:44 AM
Sensex down over 300 pts
After opening on the lower side today, the BSE Sensex widened its losses dropping around 330 odd points to 81,864 level.
9:41 AM
VA Tech Wabag shares surge 4% after large order win
Wins an order from Saudi Water Authority worth Rs 2,700 crores towards a 300 MLD Mega Sea Water Desalination Plant in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
9:36 AM
SBI shares fall after Goldman Sachs downgrades stock
The global investment banking firm has downgraded SBI to 'Sell' cutting target price to Rs 742 per share.
9:29 AM
LTIM, Bajaj twins soar up to 2% on NSE
LTIMindtre, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv rose up to 2 per cent, while SBI and Coal India fell up to 1 per cent on NSE.
9:26 AM
Sectoral trends:: Nifty IT, Realty trade in green, while Nifty PSU Bank, Fin Svcs trade in red
In sectors, Nifty IT, Nifty Realty among others showed strength in a weak market, while Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Financial Services led losses.
9:23 AM
SmallCap outperforms, hits all time high at 56,924
In the broader markets, SmallCap index outperformed benchmarks surging 0.66 per cent, while MidCap was marginally higher by 0.01 per cent.
9:21 AM
Heatmap check
SBI, NTPC and Ultratech Cement led losses on BSE Sensex, while Bajaj Twins, IndusInd Bank and Powergrid were among the gainers.
9:18 AM
Opening bell: Nifty holds 25,100
The Nifty50 slipped 0.16 per cent at open to 25,105 level.
9:17 AM
Opening Bell: Sensex down over 100 pts
The BSE Sensex was trading 137 points lower at 82,063 level.
9:10 AM
Pre-open: Sensex flat with a negative bias
The benchmark BSE Sensex was trading 0.04 per cent lower at 82,171 level in pre-open deals.
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, September 6, 2024: Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 dropped on Friday, weighed down by weak global cues as investors awaited crucial jobs and payroll data in the US.
At 10:10 AM, the BSE Sensex was at down 873 points, or 1.06 per cent at 81,327, while the Nifty 50 was at 24,912, down 232 points, or 0.92 per cent.
Meanwhile, markets in Asia-Pacific mostly fell as investors digested household spending data from Japan.
Japan’s household spending data for July rose 0.1 per cent in real terms from the previous year, which led the country's
benchmark Nikkei 225 to start the day marginally below the flatline, while the broad-based Topix started 0.42 per cent lower.
South Korea’s Kospi was down 0.8 per cent, and small cap Kosdaq was down 1.41 per cent. In contrast, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 had climbed 0.14 per cent.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures were at 17,431, lower than the HSI’s last close of 17,444.3 and mainland China’s CSI 300 futures were at 3,254, marginally lower than the last close of 3,257.76.
That apart, MSCI's global equities index edged down on Thursday as investors digested mixed economic data while awaiting Friday's crucial US jobs report. Oil prices held near 14-month lows as demand worries offset draws on inventories.
Thursday's data showed US private employers hired the fewest workers in three and a half years in August while the July number was revised lower, potentially hinting at a sharp labour market slowdown.
Thursday's data also showed steady US services sector activity in August with the Institute for Supply Management's non-manufacturing purchasing managers index at 51.5 last month compared to 51.4 in July.
But while the services data appeared to encourage traders earlier in the US trading session, stock indexes lost steam as the day wore on and investors braced for Friday's data.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 219.22 points, or 0.54 per cent, to 40,755.75, the S&P 500 lost 16.66 points, or 0.30 per cent, to 5,503.41 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 43.37 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 17,127.66.
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe fell 1.79 points, or 0.22 per cent, to 813.26, showing its fourth straight day of declines. Earlier in the day, Europe's STOXX 600 index had closed down 0.54 per cent.
In currencies, the dollar eased in a choppy session as investors prepared themselves for Friday's US payrolls report.
In Treasuries, the yield on benchmark US 10-year notes fell 3.9 basis points to 3.729 per cent, from 3.768 per cent late on Wednesday, while the 30-year bond yield fell 4.7 basis points to 4.0207 per cent.
In energy markets, oil ended the session barely changed as worries about demand in the US and China and a likely rise in supplies out of Libya offset a big, bullish withdrawal from US inventories and a delay to output increases by OPEC+ producers.
US crude settled down 0.07 per cent or 5 cents at $69.15 a barrel for its lowest close since December for the second straight day. Brent crude closed at $72.69 per barrel, down 1 cent on the day for its lowest close since June 2023 for a third day in a row.
Gold prices gained as the US dollar and Treasury yields fell as signs the labour market was losing steam led investors to consider a super-sized rate cut from the Fed.
Spot gold added 0.85 per cent to $2,515.31 an ounce. US gold futures gained 0.57 per cent to $2,507.60 an ounce.