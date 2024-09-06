LIVE: Fire breaks out at Times Tower in Mumbai, firefighting still underway after over 2 hours

A major fire erupted at Times Tower, a seven-floor commercial structure in Mumbai, today morning. According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, the fire started in the Kamala Mill compound of Lower Parel at approximately 6:30 am. The fire department has categorized this as a level 2 (major) incident and dispatched nine fire engines along with additional firefighting equipment to address the situation. As of now, no casualties have been reported. On December 29, 2017, a fire broke out first in 1Above and then spread to Mojo’s Bistro restaurant inside the Kamala Mills compound. That fire resulted in 14 fatalities and numerous injuries.
NMC, the premier medical education regulatory body, has completely withdrawn its recently introduced curriculum for undergraduate medical students following controversy over the inclusion of outdated and regressive terminology in the forensic medicine module. An official notice states: "The aforementioned guidelines will undergo revision and be re-uploaded at a later date." The new MBBS session is likely to start in October.
In light of recent wolf attacks in 25-30 villages under Mahsi tehsil in the Bahraich range of Bahraich Forest Division, senior officials have intensified control and mitigation measures. Sector-wise patrols have been conducted day and night, and sector in-charges have been instructed to devise strategies for rescuing the aggressive wolves. Renu Singh, Chief Conservator Forest Central Zone, told ANI, "All resources for wolves rescue are being monitored, and instructions are given to minimise response time in case of wolf sightings. The Forest Department, Police Department, and District Administration have established coordination to conduct night patrols in affected areas, resulting in no incidents at night. Thermal drones are used to locate wolves."
Delhi weather update: National capital logs cooler than usual 23.4 deg Celsius min temp
The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 23.4 degrees Celsius, 2.2 notch below the normal, on Thursday, with the weather office forecasting rain and thunderstorms during the day. Humidity was recorded at 100 per cent. According to the India Meteorological Department, Delhi will witness a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain and thunderstorms during the day. The IMD has placed the city in the yellow Alert.
Over two hours on, firefighting still underway at Lower Parel commercial building
The operation to douse the blaze at a commercial building in Mumbai has been going on for more than two hours after a fire erupted there on Friday morning, civic officials said. There are no reports of any injury to anyone in the fire that broke out at the Times Tower building in the Kamala Mills compound of the Lower Parel area around 6.30 am, the officials said. The authorities had initially said that the commercial building had seven floors. They later updated the information, calling it a 14-storey structure.
Kolkata rape-murder case: ED raids houses of RG Kar's ex-principal Ghosh, aides over irregularities
The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) carried out raids at the residence of former principal of RG Kar medical college and hospital, Sandip Ghosh, among othre places in Kolkata in a case pertaining to the financial irregularities in the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. ED had registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to probe money laundering charges against Sandip Ghosh in the financial irregularities case.
Five of family killed in road crash in UP's Barabanki
Five members of a family riding an e-rickshaw were killed in a collision with two speeding cars here, police said on Friday. Three others, one of them a child, were left injured in the crash that took place around 10 pm Thursday on the Mahmudabad-Lucknow road in Inayatpur village, they said. A car hit the e-rickshaw and then careened into a pond along the road. Moments later another car hit the same e-rickshaw, according to the police.
Southern China braces for powerful Typhoon Yagi after it sweeps by Hong Kong
A powerful typhoon swept south of Hong Kong and was moving toward a Chinese island province where it was expected to make landfall Friday, forcing many aspects of life in the region to a halt. Trading on the stock market, bank services and schools were halted in Hong Kong after the city's weather authority raised a No. 8 typhoon signal for Typhoon Yagi, the third-highest warning under the city's weather system.
Fresh bomb attack in Manipur's Bishnupur district, no injuries
Suspected militants launched a fresh bomb attack in Manipur's Bishnupur district on Friday morning damaging at least two structures, police said. Rockets were fired from elevated positions in the nearby hill areas of Churachandpur district toward the low-lying residential locality of Tronglaobi, located around 45km from state capital Imphal. The range of the rockets was estimated to be over 3km, police said.
Murder case registered after body found on roadside in Thane district
Police officials in Maharashtra's Thane district have filed a murder case after the body of a man was found on a roadside, an official said on Friday. A passerby alerted the police after spotting the body in the Ghodpada locality of Bhiwandi on Thursday, he said. It appears the man, aged around 40, was strangled, the official said. The body has been sent for post-mortem.
