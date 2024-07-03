Hathras tragedy: A look at the deadliest stampedes in India over the years

January 25, 2005
Over 265 devotees lost their lives, and several hundred others were injured in a stampede at the Mandhardevi temple in Wai town, Maharashtra. The incident was triggered by slippery steps leading to the temple.
August 3, 2008
At the Naina Devi temple, located atop a mountain in Himachal Pradesh, rumours of a landslide led to a stampede that resulted in the deaths of around 145 Hindu pilgrims.
More From This Section
September 30, 2008
A tragic incident occurred at the Chamundagar temple in Rajasthan’s northern desert region, where 250 pilgrims lost their lives due to a stampede. The devotees had gathered to celebrate Navratri, a nine-day festival honouring the Goddess Durga.
March 4, 2010
A stampede at a Hindu temple in Uttar Pradesh resulted in the tragic deaths of at least 63 people, with over half of the victims being children. The chaos was caused by a large crowd rushing for free food and clothing.
February 10, 2013
At least 36 Hindu devotees lost their lives in a stampede during the Kumbh Mela, a significant event that attracted over 100 million pilgrims over two months in Uttar Pradesh. Among the deceased were 27 women, one of whom was an eight-year-old girl. Azam Khan, the then cabinet minister in Akhilesh Yadav’s state government, resigned as the head of Kumbh Mela Management Committee accepting ‘moral responsibility’.
October 13, 2013
Around 115 individuals lost their lives and over a hundred were injured in a stampede at the Ratangarh temple in Madhya Pradesh. The incident occurred as more than 150,000 devotees assembled to celebrate Navratri.
July 14, 2015
In July 2015, a tragic stampede occurred at a major bathing site along the Godavari River in Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh, resulting in 27 fatalities. This gathering was part of the Godavari Maha Pushkaram, a significant 12-day Hindu festival that is observed once every 144 years.
September 29, 2017
A stampede broke out at Mumbai’s Elphinstone Road suburban railway station in September 2017 during the morning rush hour. The tragedy resulted in the deaths of at least 23 individuals and at least 39 were injured.
January 1, 2022
A stampede at the Vaishno Devi temple in Jammu and Kashmir resulted in at least 12 fatalities and numerous injuries, as a large crowd of devotees attempted to enter the shrine through its narrow passageway.