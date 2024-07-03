Parliament LIVE news: Last 10 years just an appetizer, '20 more to go', says PM Modi

Speaking on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in the Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that people have given their support to work done by BJP-led NDA govt in last 10 years. PM Modi said that the NDA government is only in power because of the Constitution of India. “I am here because of Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution,” he said. PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday replied to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address in the Lok Sabha. According to some reports, he is likely to address the RajyaSabha today. On July 2, amid 'Tanashahi nahi chalegi' chants, PM Modi stated that the BJP will strive to take its success to the next level. As PM Modi began speaking, Opposition MPs intensified their protests with louder sloganeering. Chants of "Manipur, Manipur," "Tanashahi nahi chalegi (We won't allow dictatorship)," and "Justice for Manipur" echoed through the chamber. “The public has chosen us in the world’s largest election campaign and I can understand the pain of some people. Even after spreading lies, they tasted defeat,” PM Modi stated. Former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren will chair an important meeting of INDIA bloc legislators today, amid speculations of a change of guard in the state, MLAs of the alliance said. Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) chief Soren was released from jail on June 28 after nearly five months, after he was given bail in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam. Rumours were fuelled by the sudden cancellation of all programmes of Chief Minister Champai Soren, including distribution of appointment letters to 1,500 selected teachers on Wednesday. On Tuesday, too, all public programmes of Champai Soren, who had taken oath after Hemant Soren's arrest, stood cancelled.
"We were asked by our party to attend a meeting of INDIA bloc legislators on Wednesday in view of the Jharkhand assembly elections," a Congress MLA, who did not wish to be named, told PTI.
We feel proud of the wisdom and intelligence of the people of this country: PM Modi
“We feel proud of the wisdom and intelligence of the people of this country, in these elections. They defeated propaganda. They prioritised performance. They rejected the politics of deceit and put stamp of victory on the politics of trust,” PM Modi said in the Upper House today.
Technology footprints will be seen in many sectors, says PM Modi
There will be rapid transformation in public transportation in country; technology footprints will be seen in many sectors, PM Modi stated. People of my country have rejected 'Bhram ki rajneeti', he added.
Country will emerge victorious against poverty in next 5 years: PM Modi
"The next five years are to ensure saturation of basic facilities and for the fight against poverty. This country will emerge victorious against poverty in the next five years, and I am saying this based on the experience of the past 10 years," PM Modi said.
News update: Opposition raises slogans amid PM Modi's speech in Rajya Sabha
Opposition MPs raise slogans of 'LoP ko bolne do' as PM Narendra Modi speaks in Rajya Sabha on Motion of Thanks to President's Address; allege that the LoP was not allowed to speak.
Will make India 3rd largest economy, says PM Modi
Our economy has moved from 10th position in world to fifth; we have got mandate to make India third largest economy, PM Modi stated today.
Our Constitution works as a light house, gives us directions: PM Modi in Rajya Sabha
PM Modi said that the NDA government won again due to the power of the Constitution of India. “I am here because of Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution,” he said.
We have completed 10 years and 20 is remaining, says PM Modi amid sloganeering by Opposition
"I want to thank a few friends of the Congress. They were repeatedly saying one-third government. What can be a bigger truth than this that we have completed 10 years and 20 is remaining... one-third," PM Modi said.
Some people deliberately tried to black out this mandate given by the public: PM Modi
"In the history of independent India & parliamentary journey, It has happened after many decades that the public has given the mandate to a government for the third consecutive time. After 60 years, it has happened that the government has returned after being in power for 10 years. I realise this is not an ordinary thing. Some people deliberately tried to black out this decision given by the public," PM Modi said today.
People gave mandate to us for the third time: PM Modi
"The President's Address had inspiration and encouragement for the people of the country, and also awarded the path of the truth," PM Modi said today on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address.
Rahul Gandhi should apologise for his statement; his anti-hindu mentality is visible: BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj
“Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi deliberately made an irresponsible statement. He should apologise for his statement. He made the statement to encourage appeasement politics. and for this political gain. When he sees vote bank politics, he goes on a temple run. But when he gives a speech in Parliament, his anti-Hindu and anti-Sanatan (Sanatan Dharma) mentality becomes visible,“ BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj said during a BJP protest against Rahul Gandhi's speech in the Lok Sabha.
"Yesterday, we wanted that our Outer Manipur MP Alfred Arthur to present his views in the House (Lok Sabha). However, PM Modi didn't want to hear Manipur's plight. We wanted just two minutes for the MP to present his side and an opportunity for him to appeal for peace in Manipur," says Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi
Parliament LIVE update: PM Modi likely to address Rajya Sabha today
Amid loud sloganeering by Opposition MPs, Prime Minister Modi addressed the Lok sabha yesterday. PM Modi's speech was repeatedly interrupted by chants of "Tanashahi nahi chalegi" (Dictatorship will not prevail) and "Justice for Manipur."