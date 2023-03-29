Home / India News / HFCL bags Rs 283-crore order for Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation phase-1

Press Trust of India |Press Trust of India | New Delhi
Mar 29 2023 | 6:09 PM IST
Telecom gear maker HFCL on Wednesday said it bagged a Rs 282.61 crore contract from Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation to deploy communication systems for Surat Metro Rail Project Phase-1.

The company has to deploy the project within 90 weeks from the date of contract

"..the company has bagged an order worth Rs 282.61 crore from Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) Limited, for design, manufacture, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of telecommunication systems for Surat Metro Rail Project Phase-I," the company said in a regulatory filing.

Under the contract, HFCL has to provide warranty support for 110 weeks for the system that it will deploy.

HFCL has recently won a contract for the integration of communication networks in Kanpur-Agra metro rail project and is currently implementing telecom networks for seven greenfield dedicated freight corridor projects for Indian Railways.

HFCL is also integrating communication networks for metros and mainline railways and implementing video management systems at around 600 railway stations.

It is also part of a consortium of domestic players that have been tasked to conduct a 5G trial for Indian Railways between Palwal and Mathura sector.

Topics :HFCLGujarat governmentMetro rail projects

First Published: Mar 29 2023 | 4:00 PM IST

