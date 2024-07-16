IIT-Bombay creates platform for real-time Mumbai rainfall, flood forecast

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) has launched innovative online platforms designed for hyperlocal rainfall forecasting and flood monitoring during the monsoon season, various media outlets reported.

Created by a dedicated team of students, faculty, and staff from IIT-B's Interdisciplinary Programme in Climate Studies (IDPCS), these systems currently cater exclusively to Mumbai.

Real-time rainfall and waterlogging data can be accessed via the web portal https://www.mumbaiflood.in/ and the Mumbai Flood app on Android. These platforms provide timely rainfall forecasts and flood updates, enabling residents to plan their activities accordingly.

This project is an initiative of the HDFC-ERGO IIT Bombay (HE-IITB) Innovation Lab, funded by HDFC ERGO and developed in collaboration with the MCGM Centre for Municipal Capacity Building and Research (MCMCR).

How will it work?

The system utilises weather data from the Indian Meteorology Department (IMD) observatories in Colaba, Santacruz, and Marine Lines, supplemented by data from over 60 automatic weather stations and rainfall monitoring stations throughout Mumbai and its outskirts.

Hyperlocal rainfall forecasts are generated using global forecasting systems (GFS) and refined through AI/ML models. Users can view hourly rainfall predictions for the next 24 hours on the rainfall tab available on both the web portal and the app.

The system also provides live water-level data through nine water-level monitoring stations located in various flood-prone areas across Mumbai, offering near-real-time updates on waterlogging during the monsoon season.

Crowdsourced data is a key feature of the system. Users can report flooding in their areas by submitting water level information via the web portal or mobile app.

Additionally, the system offers near-real-time flooding updates for local railway stations in Mumbai and monitors public sentiment on the monsoon through social media posts tagged with hashtags like #MumbaiRains.

Community engagement and alerts

The Regional Meteorological Department (RMC) on Tuesday (July 16) issued an orange alert for Mumbai, Thane, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Palghar, Satara, and Kolhapur. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has also issued a high tide warning. Reports indicate that rainfall in Mumbai has surpassed the 1,000 mm mark this monsoon season.

Currently available only for Android, the app encourages residents of Mumbai to participate in data collection. Subimal Ghosh, the convener of the climate studies programme, highlighted its community-driven approach. "This is an app made for Mumbaikars by Mumbaikars. The data we collect with this app will help government bodies to prepare a flood management plan for next season," Hindustan Times quoted Ghosh as saying.

This initiative marks a significant advancement in localised weather forecasting and flood management for Mumbai, leveraging cutting-edge technology and community involvement to bolster urban resilience.