LIVE news: 4 security personnel killed in encounter with terrorists in J-K's Doda

Four Indian Army soldiers, including an officer, succumbed to their injuries after an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Monday. 'Kashmir Tigers', a shadow group of Pakistan-backed terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), claimed responsibility for the attack. The Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police had begun a joint operation in the Desa area of Doda based on specific information about the presence of terrorists. "Contact with terrorists was established at about 9 pm in which heavy firefight ensued. Initial reports suggest injuries to our bravehearts," the Army said on X on Monday night.
At least four people were left dead and multiple others injured in a shooting incident near a mosque in Oman's Wadi al-Kabir, the Omani Police said on Tuesday. Officials added that processes for collecting evidence has begun. "The Royal Oman Police dealt with a shooting incident in the vicinity of a mosque in the Wadi Al Kabir region, which resulted in the death of four people and the injury of a number of others, according to preliminary information", Royal Oman Police's post on X said.
Noting that the central government is “still dragging its feet over the sensitive issue of repatriating” the Pakistani prisoners who are in custody despite completion of their sentences, the Punjab and Haryana High Court issued a warning to the Centre that that it will impose an exemplary cost on it if due action is not taken by the next hearing. The development comes after the Centre told the court that the repatriation of six Pakistani civil prisoners out of 30, is likely to be conducted on July 26.
Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi briefs Defence Minister Rajnath on Doda anti-terror operation
Chief of Army Staff Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Tuesday briefed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on the anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district.
Four army personnel, including an officer, have been killed in action during the operation against a heavily-armed group of terrorists, according to official sources.
The defence minister's office said he spoke to Gen Dwivedi this morning. "Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh spoke to CoAs, General Upendra Dwivedi this morning. RM was apprised of the ground situation and the ongoing Counter Terrorist Op in Doda by the Army Chief," Singh's office said on X.
10:07 AM
Delhi weather update: Light rain likely in national capital
Delhi registered a minimum temperature of 29.1 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal, on Tuesday morning. The humidity at 8.30 am was 80 per cent, the weather department said Safdarjung, the city's primary weather station, recorded 2.7 mm of rain, Ridge recorded 37.2 mm, the Palam observatory recorded 31.8 mm.
9:40 AM
5 killed, 42 injured after bus crashes into tractor on Mumbai-Pune Expressway
Five pilgrims were killed and more than 30 were injured after their bus crashed into a tractor on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, police said on Tuesday. The deceased were warkaris (devotees of Lord Vitthal) who were on their way to Pandharpur for the Ashadhi Ekadashi celebrations from their hometown Dombivli.
9:35 AM
Four children drown in Uttar Pradesh's Samdhan village
Four children drowned in a pond in Samdhan village Here, police said on Tuesday. Abdullaha (12), Shadan (11), Hasan (12) and Junaid (13) had gone to take bath in the pond on Monday when they slipped into deep water and drowned, Superintendent of Police, Amit Kumar Anand, said.
9:13 AM
Goa government to frame heritage policy for monuments: Minister Panaji
Goa Archaeology Minister Subhash Phal Desai stated that his department has begun working on a heritage policy for the state with the aim of protecting monuments from fire. To a question from independent MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco, Phal Desai in a written reply in the Goa assembly on Monday said his department was yet to take up an audit of all the protected monuments/sites in the coastal state. "The department has initiated framing of a heritage policy for Goa," he said.
9:09 AM
Uttarakhand CM seeks central government's approval for 21 new hydel power projects
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday sought the clearance of 21 new hydel power projects with a capacity of 2123 MW for the state from the Centre. The request was made by the chief minister at a meeting with Union Minister of Power Manohar Lal Khattar when the latter met him at his official residence here.
8:56 AM
News update: Vikassheel Insaan Party chief Mukesh Sahani's father Jitan Sahani killed in Darbhanga
Vikassheel Insaan Party president Mukesh Sahani's father Jitan Sahani was found murdered in his house in Darbhanga's Supaul Bazaar area. Darbhanga SSP Jagannath Reddy has confirmed the incident.
The Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory for the Tazia processions happening across the city during Muharram to be held from July 16 to 17. Traffic could be affected on Mathura Road, Ma Anandmayee Marg, Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, Road No. 56 near Anand Vihar terminal, Pankha Road, and Najafgarh Road from Zakhira to Kishanganj due to local processions. Traffic will be regulated on Jama Masjid Road, Chawri Bazar Road, Ajmeri Gate Road, Asaf Ali Road, Panchkuian Road, the Outer Circle of Connaught Place, Rafi Marg, Krishna Menon Marg, Aurobindo Marg, Motilal Nehru Marg, Barakhamba Road, Janpath, Sansad Marg, Tughlak Road, Ashoka Road, K G Marg, Lodhi Road, and Jor Bagh Road from 12 noon to 9:30pm, according to Delhi Police.
8:48 AM
4 soldiers killed in action after gunfight with terrorists in J-K's Doda
