IMA announces nationwide withdrawal of services by doctors on August 17

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has announced a 24-hour nationwide withdrawal of services by doctors of modern medicine across the country in protest against the brutal rape and murder at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

The protest will start at 6 am on Saturday, August 17, 2024, and conclude at 6 am on Sunday, August 18, 2024, according to a statement from IMA.

"After the brutal crime in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata and the hooliganism unleashed on the protesting students on the eve of Independence Day, the Indian Medical Association declares nationwide withdrawal of services by doctors of modern medicine from 6 am on Saturday i.e 17th of August to 6 am Sunday 18th of August, for 24 hours. All essential services will be maintained. Casualties will be manned. Routine OPDs will not function and elective surgeries will not be conducted. The withdrawal is across all the sectors wherever modern medicine doctors are providing service. IMA requires the sympathy of the nation with the just cause of its doctors," read the statement.





The incident triggered a nationwide wave of outrage, prompting resident and junior doctors to abstain from work in order to protest.

Earlier today, the IMA convened an emergency meeting with its state branches after the midnight mob attack on protesting resident and junior doctors at the RG Kar Medical College on Wednesday.

IMA said in the statement that casualty and emergency services will not be disrupted and will continue to operate in all hospitals.

