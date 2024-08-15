From Mamata Banerjee to Adityanath, here are state CMs' addresses on I-Day

On the occasion of the 78th Independence Day, chief ministers across India hoisted the national flag, spoke about their respective governments’ achievements, announced welfare schemes, and reiterated their resolve to fulfil their governments’ pending agendas.

In Dehradun, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday said the hill state became the first in the country to draft a Uniform Civil Code and also the first to introduce the unique concept of Gross Environment Product (GEP). He said a trout fish production scheme worth Rs 200 crore will be started with an aim to stop migration from the remote hill areas of the state. He added that the state cabinet recently approved a tourism entrepreneur incentive scheme under which small and medium investors with a capital investment lower than Rs 5 crore will get a subsidy of Rs 80 lakh to Rs 1.5 crore. A concession of Rs 10 lakh is being given to those investing in homestays to boost the rural economy and tourism, which in turn will help rein in migration, Dhami said.

Andhra Pradesh

CM N Chandrababu Naidu said his government is working towards restoring the brand image of Andhra Pradesh that the state lost during the tenure of the YSR Congress Party government and trying to bring back the companies which had cancelled their agreements and exited the state. He said Anna Canteens, which serve subsidised food to poor people, were restarted today. As many as 100 Anna Canteens are being opened today. He thanked the Centre for the allocations and promises it made in the 2024-25 Union Budget for Amaravati greenfield capital city, Polavaram Project, railway projects, and others.

West Bengal

In Kolkata, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, embattled because of the rape and murder of a 32-year-old doctor in a government hospital, said the principles and ideals that guided the freedom struggle and are enshrined in the Constitution are now under attack from sectarian political forces.

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin announced the launch of pharmacy outlets 'Mudalvar Marunthagam' (Chief Minister's Pharmacy) on Pongal (January 14) to ensure the availability of generic and other medicines at affordable prices. Stalin announced a comprehensive scientific study on natural calamities triggered by heavy rains in the mountainous regions of the state, including the Nilgiris. He said over 75,000 government jobs will be filled by January 2026, and more than 25 lakh youth are set to get employment—direct and indirect—in the private sector. Stalin said it was late CM M Karunanidhi who secured from the Centre in 1974 the right for chief ministers to hoist the national flag on Independence Day.

Uttar Pradesh

CM Yogi Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh, once considered a barrier to the development of the country, has today established itself as a state with unlimited potential. Better law and order and security in Uttar Pradesh have changed people's perception of the state, Adityanath added.

Rajasthan

Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma spoke of his government’s commitment to uplift the poorest in the state and highlighted the state government’s announcements made in the state budget.

Karnataka

In Bengaluru, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said Karnataka stands third in the country by drawing Rs 54,427 crore in foreign direct investment (FDI) during 2023-24. He said memorandums of understanding (MoUs) have been signed with 13 industries, which will bring in investments worth Rs 42,915 crore and create 22,600 jobs. The government has approved 591 investment projects through single-window committees during 2023-24, he added, resulting in a flow of Rs 84,232 crore investment and employment generation for 1,56,986 people. He said 1,917 km of state highways, 2,502 km of district main roads, and 150 bridges will be constructed in the current year. He elaborated on his government’s plan to improve Bengaluru’s infrastructure.

Telangana

Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy said his government would not make the mistake of borrowing funds with higher interest rates. He said the government is already making efforts to restructure state debts and he met with the World Bank President during his recent visit to the US in this regard.

"The total state debt at the time of the formation of Telangana was Rs 75,577 crore, and it has increased to Rs 7 lakh crore in December last year." He said the government is committed to providing Rs 15,000 per acre to every eligible farmer under the 'Rythu Bharosa' scheme. He said the foundation stone was recently laid for Young India Skills University on Hyderabad's outskirts, and Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has consented to be the Chairman of the Skill University.

Nagaland

Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio expressed hope that the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre will help resolve the long-standing Naga political issue.

Tripura

Chief Minister Manik Saha said that to modernise all the 19 industrial training centres, the government has inked an MoU with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

Manipur

CM N Biren Singh said his government is committed to restoring peace, highlighting that the state belongs to all the 34 recognised tribes. Singh attributed the ongoing unrest to external elements seeking to destabilise the state. "This Manipur is not for one community. We must all stand together for a united and strong India," he said.

Sikkim

CM Prem Singh Tamang inaugurated a web-based integrated land record management system on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day.

Jharkhand

CM Hemant Soren said that recruitments for 35,000 posts will be completed by October this year.

Punjab

CM Bhagwant Mann asked the people to launch a crusade to check environmental pollution and preserve natural resources and spoke of his government’s efforts to curb the drug menace.

Mizoram

Chief Minister Lalduhoma said that the state government will launch a scheme to enable deserving people to avail of interest-free loans up to Rs 50 lakh, with the state government as the guarantor, to achieve economic growth and improve the living conditions of the people.