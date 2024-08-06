Patanjali case: SC tells IMA chief to personally apologise for remarks

The Supreme Court on Tuesday told Indian Medical Association (IMA) president RV Asokan to publish an apology in all the prominent newspapers for his remarks criticising the top court.

The IMA chief, in an interview to news agency PTI, had criticised the top court for asking allopathic doctors to put their own house in order and curb unethical practices in modern medicine. Asokan had said that the remarks made by the apex court were “unfortunate” and that it had “demoralised” the doctors, a statement which didn’t go down well with the apex court. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On Tuesday, a bench of justices Hima Kohli and Sandeep Mehta told Asokan to issue an apology and cover the costs himself.

“Apology needs to be tendered by you and from your own pocket, not IMA,” the court said.

“Besides the ones you are referring to, which other publications was it [the interview] shared with? You have to send [the apology] to all of them. You cannot just wash your hands off. No assumptions here in your favour just because you say so. Your public apology has to be... You are inviting trouble on yourself and we are not taking your apology,” said justice Kohli on Tuesday.

The court has fixed the next date of hearing in September.

It is hearing a petition filed by the IMA against Patanjali’s advertisements attacking allopathy and making claims about curing certain diseases. Patanjali, Yoga guru Ramdev and his associate Balkrishna have already issued an apology in the case.