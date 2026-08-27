IMD forecasts widespread rain, thunderstorms across India till September 1

Rainfall activity is likely to remain widespread across several parts of India over the coming days, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting spells of heavy rain in pockets of north and central India as well as the Northeast. Several states in eastern and western India are also expected to receive persistent showers through September 1.

The weather system is likely to keep rainfall activity particularly active across the Himalayan region, central India, eastern states and the Northeast, while parts of northwest India may see more isolated to scattered showers.

Rainfall likely across several states

Uttar Pradesh is likely to witness significant rainfall activity, with widespread showers expected across the western parts of the state, while eastern areas may also receive widespread rain. Central India is also expected to witness heavy rainfall over the next few days. Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are likely to receive heavy rainfall. Thunderstorms and lightning are also expected over parts of the region.

Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh are expected to receive widespread rainfall. Thunderstorms and lightning are also likely over parts of the western Himalayan region during the latter half of August. Rainfall activity is likely to remain widespread across Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim. Bihar is also expected to receive spells of rain, although the distribution is likely to become more scattered at times. Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are also likely over several states in the region. Arunachal Pradesh is likely to receive widespread rainfall through September 1, while Assam and Meghalaya are expected to see more widespread showers from the latter part of August. The remaining northeastern states are also likely to experience widespread rainfall through the end of the forecast period.