Temperatures rise across North India, IMD forecasts rain next week

As winter begins to subside, clear and dry conditions are expected to prevail across the country on Sunday, with minimum temperatures set to rise across much of North India. A heatwave alert has also been issued for parts of the west coast.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a significant shift is on the horizon with a fresh Western Disturbance expected to arrive on Monday, February 16.

Rainfall and snowfall forecast across northern states

The system is likely to bring rainfall and snowfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad. Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are expected to receive precipitation on February 17 and 18.

Isolated rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, north Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh on February 17 and 18. Thunderstorms and lightning with wind speeds of 30–40 kmph are likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands till February 18. Dense fog and squally winds warning According to the weather bulletin, dense fog conditions are expected in Himachal Pradesh. Reduced visibility may affect road travel in some hill districts. The weather department predicts squally weather with wind speeds of 35 to 45 kmph, gusting up to 55 kmph over parts of the southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal, extending towards the east Equatorial Indian Ocean.

Minimum temperatures likely to rise over next three days A gradual rise in temperatures is expected over the coming days. The IMD has forecast that minimum temperatures in northwest and central India are likely to rise by 2–3 degrees Celsius over the next three days. A gradual increase of 2–3 degrees Celsius in maximum temperatures is also expected over many parts of Maharashtra and Karnataka during the next three days, with no significant change thereafter. In the south, heat and humidity are intensifying. The IMD has issued a warning for hot and humid conditions over coastal Karnataka, and Konkan and Goa on February 15 and 16. In parts of central and western India, afternoon temperatures have already crossed the 30 degrees Celsius mark, giving several cities an early taste of summer.